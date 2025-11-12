Dharmendra Health Update: Actor Discharged From Breach Candy Hospital

Veteran Hindi film actor, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as family decides to take him home.

“Dharmendra ji has been discharged from the hospital at 7am. His treatment will continue at home,” Dr. Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy told NDTV.

His family members Esha Deol and Hema Malini on Tuesday said he is "recovering and stable".

In a post on Instagram Esha Deol wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for Papa’s speedy recovery."

In another post on X, Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

The 89-year-old actor has been in and out of south Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital for several days.

As rumours about his condition swirled on social media and elsewhere, an industry insider said Dharmendra remains serious.

Son Sunny Deol’s representative denied reports that the “Sholay” star was on ventilator.

"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy,” the PR representative said.

Malini, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol are at the hospital to be with Dharmendra. Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan called on the family at the hospital. Actor Govinda was also spotted visiting the hospital.