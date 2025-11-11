Delhi's Air Quality Slips To 'Severe' Category For First Time This Year

Delhi recorded its first "severe" air quality day of the year on Tuesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 428, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality, which was in the "very poor" for the last several days, slipped into the "severe" zone early Tuesday morning as stagnant weather conditions and local emissions contributed to a spike in pollution levels.

This is the first time this year that Delhi's AQI has entered the "severe" range. The last time the city's air quality was this bad was in December 2024, the CPCB data showed.

An AQI between 401 and 500 is considered "severe" and can affect the health of even healthy individuals, while causing serious respiratory issues among people with pre-existing conditions.