Delhi Records Season's Lowest Minimum Temperature Of 15.3 Degree

Meanwhile, visibility at Safdarjung dropped to 300 metres at 8:30 am, with humidity levels fluctuating between 94 per cent and 79% throughout the day.

16 Nov 2024, 09:30 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

Delhi on Saturday registered a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season, the India Meteorological Department said. With night-time temperatures dropping, fog continued to envelop the capital, accompanied by cold winds in the morning and evening.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 29.6 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches above normal. The city experienced its second-lowest temperature of the season on Friday, with the minimum recorded at 15.6 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The weather office has forecast smog and dense fog for Sunday morning and evening, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

