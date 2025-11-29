Delhi Records Coldest November In Five Years, IMD Data Reveals

The city's lowest minimum temperature this month was 8 degrees Celsius, while it was 9.5 degrees in 2024 and 9.2 degrees in 2023, the data read.

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum of 10.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, and a maximum of 26.5 degrees, 0.5 notches above normal, it added.

The department has forecast fog for Sunday.