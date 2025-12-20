Delhi Police Says Yet To Receive Complaint On Assault By Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot

Here is a short video of Capt. Virender Sejwal looking at me lying on the floor, covered in blood, and probably realising the gravity of the situation for the first time.



And a few more things that I did not mention in my earlier post:

ð¸ My wife kept requesting for first aid.â¦ https://t.co/CXlrqchhxC pic.twitter.com/x49XtWvfpE