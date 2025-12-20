Air India, IndiGo Issue Travel Advisories Amid Flight Disruptions Due To Fog

Major Indian airlines Air India and IndiGo on Friday urged passengers to exercise patience amid ongoing flight disruptions caused by dense fog across northern and eastern India, particularly affecting Delhi and key airports during the holiday season.

The airlines have said that flight operations might be impacted at Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patna, with ripple effects nationwide.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo wrote, "Delhi NCR, Amritsar, Jabalpur and Jalandhar continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritisng safety and compliance with visibility requirements."

The low-cost carrier issued similar such advisories for airports such as Ranchi, Jammu, Hindon and more.

IndiGo said that these disruptions are a "seasonal occurrence"—nothing new, just the dense mist that grounds early-morning flights when visibility drops below safe limits. IndiGo said customers can rebook their journey or claim a refund if their flight is severely impacted.