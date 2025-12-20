Air India, IndiGo Issue Travel Advisories Amid Flight Disruptions Due To Fog
The airlines have said that flight operations might be impacted at Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patna, with ripple effects nationwide.
Major Indian airlines Air India and IndiGo on Friday urged passengers to exercise patience amid ongoing flight disruptions caused by dense fog across northern and eastern India, particularly affecting Delhi and key airports during the holiday season.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo wrote, "Delhi NCR, Amritsar, Jabalpur and Jalandhar continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritisng safety and compliance with visibility requirements."
The low-cost carrier issued similar such advisories for airports such as Ranchi, Jammu, Hindon and more.
IndiGo said that these disruptions are a "seasonal occurrence"—nothing new, just the dense mist that grounds early-morning flights when visibility drops below safe limits. IndiGo said customers can rebook their journey or claim a refund if their flight is severely impacted.
Air India issued a similar note promising round-the-clock efforts to minimise inconvenience while prioritising passenger safety. Under the 'FogCare' initiative, affected travellers receive advance alerts, free rescheduling, or full refunds without penalties for select flights. The airline said that the ground teams stand ready for alternative arrangements, and advised passengers to check status on the airline's website before heading to airports.
Hundreds of flights are getting delayed and many are being cancelled due to dense fog at various airports, including Delhi's IGIA.
Amid flight disruptions due to fog and low visibility conditions, the civil aviation ministry directed airlines to strictly comply with facilitation requirements for passengers and ensure adequate staffing at airports.
According to the ministry, there should be timely and accurate information about flights, meals and refreshments for extended delays, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations and boarding should not be denied after timely check-in.
Airlines have also been asked to ensure adequate staffing and operational readiness at airports, particularly at helpdesks, during fog-affected hours, especially early morning and late evening. Among other aspects, for diverted flights, airlines should make necessary arrangements at the alternate airport, including meals/refreshments and timely onward movement.