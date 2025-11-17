Delhi Blast: NIA Arrests Kashmir Resident For Providing Technical Support To Suicide Bomber

The National Investigation Agency on Monday said it has arrested a Kashmir resident for allegedly providing technical support for the terrorist attack near Delhi's Red Fort last week.

Jasir Bilal Wani was taken into custody in Srinagar. The NIA said he an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi in the terror attack that claimed 13 lives.

A resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the accused allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast, the agency said in a statement.