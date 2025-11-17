Delhi Blast: NIA Arrests Kashmir Resident For Providing Technical Support To Suicide Bomber
Jasir Bilal Wani was taken into custody in Srinagar. The NIA said he an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi in the terror attack that claimed 13 lives.
The National Investigation Agency on Monday said it has arrested a Kashmir resident for allegedly providing technical support for the terrorist attack near Delhi's Red Fort last week.
A resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the accused allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast, the agency said in a statement.
NIA Arrests Another Key Associate of the Terrorist who Carried out Red Fort Area Car Bomb Blast pic.twitter.com/OMkhwbRddu— NIA India (@NIA_India) November 17, 2025
Wani, who also goes by the alias of Danish, had worked closely with Umar un Nabi to plan the terror carnage, the NIA statement said.
The agency is exploring 'various angles' to unravel the conspiracy behind the Nov. 10 blast in the national capital. "Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads, and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack," it said.
A bachelor in political sciences, Wani was intensely brainwashed by Umar for several months to become a suicide bomber. He had agreed to have met the 'Doctor module' in October last year at a mosque in Kulgam, from where he was taken to a rented accommodation at the Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, as per a PTI report.
Wani, who was earlier detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, had revealed to his interrogators that while others in the module wanted him to be an over-ground worker (OGW) for the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Umar brainwashed him for several months to become a suicide bomber.
The plan, however, collapsed in April this year after he backed out, citing his poor economic condition and the belief that suicide was forbidden in Islam.
The suicide bomber scouting plot adds a dangerous new dimension to the investigation into the interstate terror network linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).