Cyclone Ditwah: Pondicherry Central University Postpones All Exams

A release from the Registrar of the University said that the postponement of examinations and also cancellation of classes were due to a communication received from the Coast Guard about the cyclone and the heavy rains.

The Pondicherry Central University has announced that all exams scheduled to be held on Saturday have been postponed and a holiday was declared for all classes at the university because of the cyclone.

A release from the Registrar of the University on Friday night said that the postponement of examinations and also cancellation of classes were due to a communication received from the Coast Guard about the cyclone and the heavy rains.

A revised date of the examinations would be announced in course of time, the release said.

