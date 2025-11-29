Cyclone Ditwah: Pondicherry Central University Postpones All Exams

NationalCyclone Ditwah: Pondicherry Central University Postpones All Exams
The Pondicherry Central University has announced that all exams scheduled to be held on Saturday have been postponed and a holiday was declared for all classes at the university because of the cyclone.
A release from the Registrar of the University on Friday night said that the postponement of examinations and also cancellation of classes were due to a communication received from the Coast Guard about the cyclone and the heavy rains.
A revised date of the examinations would be announced in course of time, the release said.