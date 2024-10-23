Cyclone Dana: Train Services Suspended In Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division

NDTV ProfitNationCyclone Dana: Train Services Suspended In Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division
23 Oct 2024, 04:57 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The Eastern Railway will not operate any local train from Sealdah station from 8 p.m. on Thursday till 10 a.m. on Friday in view of the cyclonic storm 'Dana', an official said.

The step was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of train passengers in the Sealdah division that serves six districts of West Bengal - North 24 Praganas, South 24 Praganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Kolkata and Howrah.

The storm which is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in Odisha early Friday with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph, will bring heavy rain in several south Bengal districts on Oct. 24 and 25, the Met office said.

"From 8 p.m. onwards on Oct. 24, no local train will start from Sealdah station to ensure that no train is on the tracks during the time when the cyclone is apprehended to make landfall," the ER official said.

He said that local train services in the Sealdah division will remain suspended till 10 a.m. on Oct. 25, he said.

The official said that the last train from Hasnabad and Namkhana stations, which are close to the coastal areas in North and South 24 Parganas districts respectively, will depart towards Sealdah by 7 p.m. on Oct. 24.

South Eastern Railway on Tuesday announced that more than 150 express and passenger trains running through its jurisdiction were cancelled in view of the cyclone.

The East Coast Railways on Tuesday also cancelled as many as 198 trains passing through and originating from Odisha.

