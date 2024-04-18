NDTV ProfitNationCSS Officers' Body Signs Agreement With Kota-Based Educational Institute
ADVERTISEMENT

CSS Officers' Body Signs Agreement With Kota-Based Educational Institute

"A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the CSS Forum and Resonance Institute for providing special discounts to the dependents of CSS officers under the 'Pratibha Protsahan Scheme'. This scheme has been initiated with an objective that no ward of CSS officers should face financial barriers while completing their education,' said Udit Arya, president of the CSS Forum.

18 Apr 2024, 06:45 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: CSS Facebook page</p></div>
Source: CSS Facebook page

An organisation of the Central Secretariat Service officers has signed an agreement with a Kota-based educational institute to help the officers' children prepare for competitive exams, an office bearer of the organisation said on Thursday.

"A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the CSS Forum and Resonance Institute for providing special discounts to the dependents of CSS officers under the 'Pratibha Protsahan Scheme'. This scheme has been initiated with an objective that no ward of CSS officers should face financial barriers while completing their education,' said Udit Arya, president of the CSS Forum.

The CSS Forum is an association of the CSS officers.

According to the MoU, dependents of the CSS officers will be provided a special discount of 40% on the fees for admission in the institute and its branches, Arya said.

"The CSS Forum has a mandate of working for the overall well-being of CSS officers and to fulfil this objective, such collaborations have been initiated," he added.

To promote equal educational opportunities, Resonance Delhi has instituted ‘Resonance Pratibha Protsahan' programme for the dependents of the employees of different organisations, Arya said.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT