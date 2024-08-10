CJI Chandrachud: Need To Adopt New Mediums In Courts To Reduce Pending Cases

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday emphasised on strengthening infrastructure in the courts to deal with pendency in cases, even as he said different mediums like the Lok Adalats were being adopted to reduce the number of court cases.

The Chief Justice of India was speaking to reporters on the sideline of the 37th convocation of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

He said modern technology like artificial intelligence was being used to translate the court verdicts in regional languages for the convenience of people.

Replying to a question on pendency of cases, CJI Chandrachud said like in hospitals, people have faith in the courts which is also one of the reasons for the increase in number of cases.

"If you see in a hospital, the number of patients go up and similarly in courts, the number (of cases) rises. What is the reason behind it? People have 'aastha' (faith) in hospitals that is why the number of patients increases. People have 'aastha' and trust in courts and that is why number increases," the CJI said.

"For this, we have to increase infrastructure. Like infrastructure in the hospitals has to be increased and similarly, infrastructure in the courts has to be increased," he added.

And we also have to adopt new mediums, the CJI stressed as he said that a special Lok Adalat was held last week, in which, around 1,000 cases were decided in five days.

CJI Chandrachud said as many as 21 benches of the Supreme Court worked and heard around 4,000 cases during the summer vacation this year. Out of 4,000 cases, 1,170 cases were disposed of, he said.

"Through different mediums we can reduce the number of cases," he said.

Commenting on another issue, the CJI said it has been observed that the language used in courts is English. To make common people easily understand about their cases, he said with the help of Artificial Intelligence, the court verdicts are being translated in regional languages.

"From 1950 till 2024, there are around 37,000 SC verdicts and out of which, 22,000 judgements have been translated into Punjabi. More than 36,000 verdicts have been translated into Hindi. We are translating verdicts in all languages," he said.

The CJI further said live streaming of hearings in the Supreme Court is being undertaken.

"Through technology we have taken many initiatives," he said. Replying to a question on shortage of judges, CJI Chandrachud said there are many reasons behind it.

There are many states like the Allahabad High court where the strength of judges is 160 and it is not easy to create infrastructure for 160 judges, he said. He said there is no vacancy in the Supreme Court and 34 judges were working during his tenure.

The CJI, however, laid emphasis on filling vacancies in the district judiciary. CJI Chandrachud said is important for the high courts and the state governments to fill those vacancies in the district judiciary, he stressed.

(With inputs from PTI).