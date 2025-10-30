CISF Takes Over Security Of Navi Mumbai International Airport

In the initial phase, 900 CISF personnel will be deployed, with the strength expanding to 1,800 as operations scale up.

"Together, NMIAL and CISF reaffirm their commitment to ensuring a safe, secure, and world-class airport environment," the NMIA said in a post on social media platform X.

CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan addressed the media following the induction of CISF at the NMIA — marking a significant milestone as the 71st airport to come under the elite CISF security cover.

"We are being inducted into our 71st airport. The last airport was at Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh. This is the 71st airport which has come to CISF," Ranjan said.

"It is a very important development as it is going to be one of the biggest international airports in times to come with almost 40 million passengers annually. This will have domestic, international and cargo operations and from that point of view it is strategically very important for us," he added.

The NMIA will be one of the most modern airports in India with a technology-driven approach. It will be 5G-'Connected NMIA' to boost efficiency and productivity and will have data-driven insights improve turnaround time. Other tech features include seamless, contact-free processing under Digi Yatra, zero manual ID/ boarding pass checks, baggage tracking as per IATA 753, Wi-Fi-enabled airport with strong cybersecurity, smart traffic management with automated communication, advanced tracking systems Internet of Things for real-time monitoring, automated baggage handling system and aviio — the in-house app for airport stakeholders.

Speaking about the technology, Ranjan said: "CISF is committed to provide world-class security and we are committed to follow all the security norms and the management has already provided us with the best of the equipment."

"So, we are all well-prepared and ready to face the challenge. And I am sure, in times to come, the cooperation with the Navi Mumbai International Airport management and CISF will make us stronger. We will facilitate in whatever manner possible to make it a world class airport," the CISF DG said.

Security operations at the NMIA will be carried out in close coordination with all stakeholders, encompassing both core and non-core areas and "reaffirmed the force's unwavering commitment to professionalism, vigilance and a passenger-friendly approach, ensuring the highest standards of aviation security", according to Ranjan.