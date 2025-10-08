Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration Live: PM Modi To Inaugrate The Airport Today
Catch all the live updates about the inauguration as it happens.
- Oldest First
Navi Mumbai Airport Live: Airport To Create 1 Lakh Jobs
The soon to be inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is poised to become a major economic catalyst for the region, with expectations of generating nearly one lakh jobs, according to Mayur Shah, Managing Director of Marathon Nextgen.
Read more about it here
Navi Mumbai Airport Live: Aiport To Be Connected By Water Taxi
The airport will feature dedicated storage for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), solar power generation of approximately 47 MW, and EV bus services for public connectivity across the city. NMIA will also be the first airport in the country to be connected by Water Taxi.
Navi Mumbai Airport Live: Details About The Airport
The airport will eventually handle 90 million passengers annually (MPPA) and 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo.
Navi Mumbai Airport Live: Second International Airport In MMR
As the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NMIA will work in tandem with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA)
Navi Mumbai Airport Live: Airport Developed On PPP Model
The Navi Mumbai International Airport is India’s largest Greenfield airport project, developed under a Public–Private Partnership.