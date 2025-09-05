Bollywood Actress Malaika Arora Sells Mumbai Apartment For Rs 5.30 Crore

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has sold her luxury residential apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs. 5.30 crore, according to real estate marketplace platform Square Yards.

According to Inspector General of Registration or IGR property registration documents reviewed by Squareyards, the property is located in Runwal Elegante in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West. The transaction was registered in August 2025, as per IGR website.

The apartment sold by Arora has a carpet area of 1,369 square feet and built-up area of approximately 1,643 square feet. The transaction also includes one car parking space. The deal incurred stamp duty of Rs 31.08 lakh and registration charges of 30,000.

The IGR property registration documents suggests that Arora had purchased it for Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2018, gaining about Rs. 2.04 crore in value — an appreciation of 62%.

Apart from her dance performances in Hindi cinema and music videos, Arora is also widely recognised for her contributions to fitness, as well as her role as a judge on popular reality TV shows.

Andheri West is a prime residential and lifestyle destination in Mumbai, known for its upscale housing, entertainment avenues, and vibrant social fabric.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a total of 22 transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs 109 crore were registered with IGR in Runwal Elegante, between September 2024 and August 2025. Currently, the average registered transaction property price in the project stands at Rs 33,150 per square feet.

Notably, the location enjoys excellent connectivity via the Western Express Highway, SV Road, suburban rail, and the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro corridor, linking it efficiently to business districts like BKC, Goregaon, and Andheri East.