Govt Constructing 10,000 Kilometer Greenfield Expressway Projects At Rs 6 Lakh Crore Investment: Gadkari

Addressing the 120th Annual Session of PHDCCI, Gadkari further said 75-80% of the work on the strategic Zojila Tunnel, which will provide all-weather connectivity between the Ladakh region and the rest of the country, has been completed.

He said the highways ministry will get Rs 15 lakh crore if it monetises its road projects.

The road transport and highways minister also said that the construction of expressways and economic corridors has helped reduce the country's logistics costs to 10% from 16% earlier.