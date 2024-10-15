Bengaluru Rains: Schools To Remain Closed On Oct. 16; NDRF And SDRF Deployed
The Bengaluru District administration has declared a holiday for schools for tomorrow.
Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday said that National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in the city following heavy rain forecast. He said Fire and Emergency Services have also been placed on standby for immediate response.
"I have advised Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to be on high alert. We have already deployed about 60 NDRF/SDRF personnel in Bengaluru and redeploying another 40 to be on stand by for any necessity. We have put Fire and Emergency Services on stand by for immediate response," the Minister said in an online post.
Incessant rains since early Tuesday threw normal life out of gear in central and southern parts of Karnataka, including the state capital Bengaluru where several localities witnessed water-logging and traffic congestion.
Due to continuous rains in Bengaluru, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the next two days. As a precautionary measure in the interest of students, all taluk Anganwadi centres, private/aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru City will be closed on Wednesday,' a government order stated.
Government schools in the city are already closed for Dussehra holidays.
Students and office-goers in Bengaluru in particular had a tough time following road congestion due to the rains.