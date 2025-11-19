Baba Siddiqui Murder: Key Accused Anmol Bishnoi Lands In Delhi After US Deportation

The Mumbai police had sent two proposals about his extradition, the official said, adding that there are multiple cases registered against the gangster across the country, and the Union government will decide to which agency his custody should be given first.

This was a multi-agency operation and after being brought to India, the Mumbai police will also seek his custody in their cases, the official said.

Earlier this month, investigating agencies had got information that Bishnoi, who kept moving between the United States and Canada, had been detained in Canada.

He was reportedly carrying a Russian Passport, procured on the basis of a forged document, the official said.

Last year in November, Anmol Bishnoi was detained by the authorities in the US. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on him.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on the night of October 12, 2024, in front of his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra.

Several persons related to the gang headed by Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol's elder brother who is in prison, were arrested in the Siddique murder.

The Mumbai police had invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in Baba Siddique murder case. Police had arrested at least 26 accused persons in the case and Anmol Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar and Zishan Mohammed Akhtar were shown as wanted in the case.

It should be noted that Anmol Bishnoi's name is also linked to killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in 2022.

- with inputs from PTI