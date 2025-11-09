Business NewsNationalAssam Cabinet Approves Bill To Ban Polygamy
ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Cabinet Approves Bill To Ban Polygamy

Assam CM Sarma said that if an accused is convicted of polygamy, he may face rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years.

09 Nov 2025, 10:20 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Sarma said that if an accused is convicted of polygamy, he may face rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years. (Image Source: Himanta Biswa Sarma/ X)</p></div>
Sarma said that if an accused is convicted of polygamy, he may face rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years. (Image Source: Himanta Biswa Sarma/ X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state cabinet has approved a Bill to ban polygamy, for which convicts may face up to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

However, there may be some exceptions for the Sixth Schedule areas.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the government will also create a new fund to compensate the women victims of polygamy so that they do not face hardship in continuing with their lives.

"The Assam cabinet today approved a Bill to ban polygamy. The Bill will be called 'The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025. It will be tabled in the assembly on Nov. 25," he added.

Sarma said that if an accused is convicted of polygamy, he may face rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years.

"We have also decided to create a fund to give compensation to the victim women. The government will help with financial support in the required cases so that no woman faces hardship in her life," he added.

ALSO READ

Zubeen Garg Murdered, Charge Sheet To Be Filed In December: Assam CM
Opinion
Zubeen Garg Murdered, Charge Sheet To Be Filed In December: Assam CM
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT