'Arunachal Pradesh Integral Part Of India': MEA After China Detains Indian At Shanghai Airport

Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India and China's denial will not change the reality, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The statement comes after Chinese authorities detained an Indian woman from the state for over 18 hours, and denied normal transit procedures at Shanghai's Pudong International Airport.

The incident, which was already raising diplomatic concerns, was further inflamed by a controversial statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which once again challenged India's sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing claims the so-called 'South Tibet' region as its territory.

"We have seen statements made by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the arbitrary detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, who was holding a valid passport and was transiting through Shanghai International Airport on her onward travel to Japan. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality," the MEA said in a statement.

The Ministry informed that it has raised the issue of the detention "strongly" with the Chinese side and authorities there have still not been able to explain their actions, which are in violation of several conventions governing international air travel.

"The actions by the Chinese authorities also violate their own regulations that allow visa free transit up to 24 hours for nationals of all countries," the MEA said.