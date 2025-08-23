Amartya Sen Raises Concerns Over SIR, Claims It Risks 'Disenfranchising' Poor People

Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen expressed concerns over the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, warning that the exercise, if not handled sensitively, could end up 'disenfranchising' a large number of poor and marginalised people.

Sen also questioned the fairness of a bureaucratic process that demands strict documentation from citizens who may not have access to those things.

He also said that administrative processes and periodic revisions are necessary, but these must not come at the cost of fundamental rights.

"Yes, it's true that from time to time various procedural tasks need to be carried out. However, in doing so, one cannot create a 'better system' by trampling on the rights of the poor," Sen told reporters on Friday.

He emphasised the importance of a just and inclusive approach, pointing out that many individuals still lack proper documentation and, as a result, are often excluded from the electoral process.

"Many people don't have documents. Many cannot vote...If, in the name of trying to improve things a little, harm is caused to many, then that becomes a serious mistake," Sen said, adding, "You cannot justify seven new mistakes just to correct one."

The special intensive revision of electoral rolls by the Election Commission is aimed at updating and verifying the accuracy of electoral rolls, thereby creating clean and error-free lists.