IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Akasa Air's Website, App Hit By Technical Glitch; Passengers Face Disruptions
Akasa Air urged affected passengers to use airport counters or call their helpline number.
Akasa Air on Friday said that their website and app were facing intermittent disruptions, impacting booking, check-in, and management tools.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Akasa wrote, "Our Website and Mobile App are currently experiencing intermittent issues and some of our online services on our website, including booking, check-in and manage booking services may be temporarily affected."
The airline urged affected passengers to use airport counters or call their helpline number.
"Passengers with immediate travel plans can reach the airport early to check-in at our counters or contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131 and our team will be happy to assist you. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest," [sic] wrote the airlines.
#TravelUpdate: Our Website and Mobile App are currently experiencing intermittent issues and some of our online services on our website, including booking, check-in and manage booking services may be temporarily affected.— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) December 5, 2025
As India's fastest-growing low-cost carrier since its 2022 launch, Akasa faces recurring digital glitches, including a September 2025 outage, which threw light on the vulnerabilities in scaling tech infrastructure for over 20 domestic destinations.
Operating over 20 domestic routes, the airline has been scaling rapidly but faces challenges in maintaining robust tech infrastructure amid surging demand.
The glitch comes amid broader turmoil in India's aviation sector. Just days earlier, on December 3, a widespread check-in system failure linked to a potential Microsoft outage affected multiple carriers including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa, and Air India Express, causing delays and chaos at major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.
Earlier this week, Akasa Air said it has received IATA's Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registration.
Established by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), IOSA is designed to assess an airline's operational management and control processes. The comprehensive audit covers key operational areas, including flight operations, engineering and maintenance, cabin operations, ground operations, cargo, security, and organisational management systems.
In a release Akasa Air, which commenced flying in August 2022, said it undertook IOSA audit voluntarily.
The airline currently has a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.