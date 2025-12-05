IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Akasa Air's Website, App Hit By Technical Glitch; Passengers Face Disruptions

Akasa Air on Friday said that their website and app were facing intermittent disruptions, impacting booking, check-in, and management tools.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Akasa wrote, "Our Website and Mobile App are currently experiencing intermittent issues and some of our online services on our website, including booking, check-in and manage booking services may be temporarily affected."

The airline urged affected passengers to use airport counters or call their helpline number.

"Passengers with immediate travel plans can reach the airport early to check-in at our counters or contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131 and our team will be happy to assist you. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest," [sic] wrote the airlines.