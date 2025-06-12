Air India Plane Crash: CEO Issues Statement, Sends 'Special Team Of Caregivers' To Ahmedabad

"I would like to express our deep sorrow about this event. This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India, and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, families and our loved ones," Campbell said on a video posted by Air India's official 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Campbell said that the company's 'special team of caregivers' is on their way to the city to provide additional support.

"We are actively working with authorities on all emergency response efforts," he said.

The CEO announced that the firm also set up a special helpline: 1800-56-91-444, where friends and family of the passengers on the flight can reach them with their queries.