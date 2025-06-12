Ahmedabad Plane Updates: Government Begins Probe; Boeing CEO Speaks To Tata's Chandrasekaran

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger helpline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.

Indian government has activated helpline for AI171 crash in Ahmedabad Airport: 9974111327.

Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details.

Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859.

British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000.

The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.