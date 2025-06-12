NationAhmedabad Plane Updates: Government Begins Probe; Boeing CEO Speaks To Tata's Chandrasekaran
Ahmedabad Plane Updates: Government Begins Probe; Boeing CEO Speaks To Tata's Chandrasekaran

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.

13 Jun 2025, 06:21 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Air India plane AI 171 crashed into Meghaninagar IGP complex of Ahmedabad city, according to reports from <em>NDTV</em>. (Photo source: CISF)</p></div>
The Air India plane AI 171 crashed into Meghaninagar IGP complex of Ahmedabad city, according to reports from NDTV. (Photo source: CISF)
Ahmedabad-London plane crashes on Thursday, with grey smoke near Meghaninagar. The incident happened between 1 pm and 2 pm, as per NDTV reports. The plane was carrying 242 people — including 232 passengers and 10 crew members. Among the passengers were 169 Indians, 53 British nationals and a Canadian.

Air India Flight Crash Live Updates: Check Helpline Number 

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger helpline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.

Indian government has activated helpline for AI171 crash in Ahmedabad Airport: 9974111327.

Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details.

Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859.

British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000.

The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here Are The Helpline Numbers
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here Are The Helpline Numbers
Air India Flight Crash Live Updates: PM Modi Likely To Visit Ahmedabad Plane Crash Site Tomorrow, Sources Tell NDTV


Air India Flight Crash Live Updates: Formal Investigation Has Been Initiated

Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu said that a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.

"The investigation will be in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization." he said.


Air India Flight Crash Live Updates: Boeing Team Stands Ready To Support Investigation, Says Boeing CEO

Boeing Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Ortberg spoke to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Ortberg said that Boeing team stands ready to support investigation into crash.

Source: Bloomberg


Air India Flight Crash Live Updates: 'Told India US Could Help If Needed,' Says Donald Trump 

US President Donald Trump has told India that US could help if needed, as per Bloomberg report. "India's plane crash is one of worst in aviation history," he said.

"Nobody has any idea what is the cause of plane crash, " he further said.


Air India Flight Crash Live Updates: 'Shocked At The Demise Of Vijay Rupani,' Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 

"Tragic. Shocked at the demise of Shri. Vijay Rupani, former Chief Minister of Gujarat—soft spoken, gentle and a committed leader. A big loss for @BJP4India . Condolences to his family, friends and followers," wrote Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

















































































