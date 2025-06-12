Ahmedabad Plane Updates: Government Begins Probe; Boeing CEO Speaks To Tata's Chandrasekaran
Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.
Air India Flight Crash Live Updates: Check Helpline Number
Ahmedabad Flight Crash Live Updates: No Information On How This Happened, Says Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran
Air India Plane Crashed On Students' Hostel In Ahmedabad - Pics
Air India Flight Crash Live Updates: Air India Confirms 242 On Board
Air India Flight Crash Live Updates: Pilot Sent 'Mayday Call' Then Silence Says DGCA
Indian government has activated helpline for AI171 crash in Ahmedabad Airport: 9974111327.
Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details.
Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859.
British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000.
The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.
Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off.— Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025
The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 areâ¦
Air India Flight Crash Live Updates: PM Modi Likely To Visit Ahmedabad Plane Crash Site Tomorrow, Sources Tell NDTV
Air India Flight Crash Live Updates: Formal Investigation Has Been Initiated
Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu said that a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.
"The investigation will be in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization." he said.
Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) June 12, 2025
Additionally, the Government isâ¦
Air India Flight Crash Live Updates: Boeing Team Stands Ready To Support Investigation, Says Boeing CEO
Boeing Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Ortberg spoke to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran.
Ortberg said that Boeing team stands ready to support investigation into crash.
Source: Bloomberg
Air India Flight Crash Live Updates: 'Told India US Could Help If Needed,' Says Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump has told India that US could help if needed, as per Bloomberg report. "India's plane crash is one of worst in aviation history," he said.
"Nobody has any idea what is the cause of plane crash, " he further said.
Air India Flight Crash Live Updates: 'Shocked At The Demise Of Vijay Rupani,' Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
"Tragic. Shocked at the demise of Shri. Vijay Rupani, former Chief Minister of Gujarat—soft spoken, gentle and a committed leader. A big loss for @BJP4India . Condolences to his family, friends and followers," wrote Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Tragic. Shocked at the demise of Shri. Vijay Rupani, former Chief Minister of Gujaratâsoft spoken, gentle and a committed leader. A big loss for @BJP4India .— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 12, 2025
Condolences to his family, friends and followers. pic.twitter.com/GbvrHTu0fg