Air India Ahmedabad-London Plane Crash: What We Know So Far — 10 Points
An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on Thursday.
A London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 persons including crew members crashed into a residential neighbourhood in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off on Thursday (June 12) afternoon. The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was headed to Gatwick Airport in London.
Here are 10 key developments as the situation unfolds:
1) Aircraft Lost Altitude Moments After Departure
Shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, the aircraft began to descend rapidly. Reports indicate that the plane had climbed to around 825 feet before it began losing altitude, leading to the crash.
2) Helpline Set Up For Families
Air India has launched a dedicated emergency helpline: 1800 5691 444. The helpline is currently active for all passenger-related enquiries. The flight carried 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Among them were 169 Indian citizens, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian. The aircraft departed at 13:38 hrs local time.
3) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Expresses Grief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”
4) Air India Issues Initial Statement
Soon after news of the crash broke, the airline released a short statement confirming the incident. It read, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle (https://x.com/airindia).
Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle (https://x.com/airindia).
5) Emergency And Medical Teams Mobilised
Footage from the crash site shows billowing smoke in the vicinity. Emergency services, including many ambulances and firefighting units, responded promptly. Several injured passengers have been shifted to the local hospital. Authorities have restricted movement around the area to facilitate uninterrupted emergency operations.
6) Aviation Minister Reacts To Tragedy
India’s Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed grief and confirmed active intervention. He wrote on X, “Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families.”
Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad.
We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.
7) UK Prime Minister Issues Statement
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared his condolences.
“The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time,” he said.
The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.
I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.
8) DGCA Confirms Aircraft Details And Crew
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India’s Boeing 787 aircraft, registration VT-ANB, operating as flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off. The flight was carrying 242 individuals, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew members. The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive Kundar.
Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar.
9) Tata Group Responds To The Incident
Air India’s parent company, Tata Group, expressed sorrow over the loss. Chairman N Chandrasekaran shared a message on X, part of which read, “With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.”
With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.
10) Gautam Adani Offers Support
Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, also released a statement.
“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground,” the statement read.