279 Candidates File Nominations For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls
Tuesday was the last day of filing nominations for the first phase covering 16 segments in south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag and Shopian, and eight segments in Chenab valley area of Jammu region comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.
A total of 279 candidates have filed their nomination papers across 24 assembly segments of seven districts which are going to polls in the first of the three-phase elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Sept. 18.
According to a statement issued by the office of chief electoral officer, the highest number of 72 candidates have filed their nominations in Anantnag district, followed by 55 in Pulwama district, 41 in Doda district, 32 in Kishtwar district, 28 each in Shopian and Kulgam districts, while 23 candidates have filed nominations in Ramban district.
In Jammu division, for the three assembly constituencies in Kishtwar district, 13 candidates have filed nominations from Inderwal; 11 from Kishtwar; while eight candidates have filed nominations from Padder-Nagseni.
In the three seats in Doda district, 16 candidates have filed nominations from Bhadarwah seat; 16 from Doda; while nine candidates have filed papers from Doda West, the statement said.
For the two assembly constituencies in Ramban district, 13 candidates have filed nominations from Ramban seat and 10 from Banihal.
In Kashmir division, for the four constituencies in Pulwama district, 16 candidates have filed nominations from Pampore; 13 from Tral; 14 from Pulwama; while 12 candidates have filed nominations from Rajpora.
A total of 15 candidates have filed nominations from Zainapora and 13 from Shopian in Shopian district.
In the three constituencies in Kulgam district, six candidates have filed their papers from DH Pora and 11 each from Kulgam and Devsar seats.
For the seven constituencies in Anantnag district, 12 candidates have filed nominations from Dooru; 11 from Kokernag seat; 14 from Anantnag West; 13 from Anantnag; three from Srigufwara-Bijbehara; 13 from Shangus-Anantnag East; while six candidates have filed nominations from Pahalgam, the statement said.
Over 23.27 lakh voters, which include 11.76 lakh male voters, 11.51 lakh female voters and 60 third gender electors, are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the Phase-I of the Jammu and Kashmir elections.
The notification for the Phase-I was issued on Aug. 20 and the last date for filing the nominations for Phase-I was Aug. 27 till 3 pm.
The nomination papers will be scrutinised by the respective returning officers on Aug. 28, while the candidates can withdraw their papers by or before Aug. 30.