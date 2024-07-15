"Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti' at Air Force station, Sarsawa (Saharanpur, UP), from July 12-26, to honour the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation.The IAF commemorated 25 years of India's victory against Pakistan at Kargil in 1999 with an air show depicting courage and skill. The 152 helicopter unit, 'The Mighty Armour', of the Sarsawa Air Force Station played a key role during Operation Safed Sagar.'On May 22, 99, Sqn Ldr R Pundir, Flt Lt S Muhilan, Sgt PVNR Prasad and Sgt RK Sahu of 152 HU were tasked to fly as 'Nubra' formation for a live strike against enemy positions at Tololing. After successfully pressing home the attack, their helicopter was hit by an enemy Stinger Missile during the breakaway, leading to the loss of four precious lives,' a release issued by the Ministry of Defence stated.This courageous act won them the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), posthumously and their names are engraved forever in Indian Air Force history..'IAF operations in Kargil War (Operation Safed Sagar) are a testament to IAF's ability to overcome insurmountable challenges posed by the steep gradient and dizzying altitudes of above 16000 ft, that posed unique operational difficulties in targeting the enemy,' a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said..'Overall, IAF flew around 5,000 strike missions, 350 reconnaissance/ ELINT missions, and around 800 escort flights. The IAF also flew over 2,000 helicopter sorties towards casualty evacuations and air transport operations,' the release said..Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, in the presence of senior dignitaries, and families of the brave soldiers, veterans, and serving IAF officers laid a wreath at the Station War Memorial. This gesture was a tribute to all air warriors who lost their lives serving the nation.Over 5,000 spectators, including children, Saharanpur residents, veterans, civil dignitaries and personnel of Defence Forces establishments from Roorkee, Dehradun and Ambala, witnessed the event. 'A ‘Missing Man formation’ was flown by Mi-17 V5 in memory of the fallen heroes. A static display of IAF helicopters viz Mi-17 V5, Cheetah, Chinook was also organised along with performances by the Air Warrior Drill Team and the Air Force Band,' the release stated."