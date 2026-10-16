Zetwerk IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals 9.27% Listing Gain

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses IPO is commanding a grey market premium of Rs 14 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of 9.27%. The Rs 5,012.33 crore initial public offering opened for subscription on Oct. 15 and will close on Oct. 19.
Zetwerk IPO GMP Today
The IPO's grey market premium stands at Rs 14 per share. At the upper end of the price band of Rs 151, the estimated listing price works out to Rs 165 per share.
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This implies a potential listing gain of Rs 14 per share, or 9.27%, over the issue price. However, the grey market premium is unofficial and does not guarantee listing gains.
Zetwerk IPO Details
Particulars
Details
IPO Open Date
Oct. 15, 2026
IPO Close Date
Oct. 19, 2026
Price Band
Rs 143–151 per share
Issue Size
Rs 5,012.33 crore
Fresh Issue
Rs 2,830 crore
Offer For Sale
Rs 2,182.33 crore
Lot Size
99 shares
Minimum Investment
Rs 14,949
Allotment Date
Oct. 21, 2026
Listing Date
Oct. 23, 2026
Listing Exchanges
BSE, NSE
Zetwerk IPO: Estimated Listing Gain Per Lot
A retail investor applying for one lot of 99 shares at the upper price band of Rs 151 would invest Rs 14,949 at the least.
Particulars
Amount
Shares Per Lot
99
Investment At Upper Price Band
Rs 14,949
Estimated Listing Price Per Share
Rs 165
Estimated Value At Listing
Rs 16,335
Potential Gain Per Lot
Rs 1,386
The estimated gain is based on the current GMP and may change before listing.
Zetwerk IPO Subscription Status
The IPO was subscribed 0.23 times after the end of the first day, Oct. 15. The category-wise subscription stood at:
- Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0.3 times
- Non-Institutional Investors: 0.09 times
- Retail Individual Investors: 0.23 times
The issue will remain open until Oct. 19.
About Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses
Incorporated in 2017, Zetwerk operates a technology-driven manufacturing platform serving sectors such as renewable energy, electronics, aerospace and defence, and industrial automation.
The IPO proceeds from the fresh issue are intended to support debt repayment, strategic acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Grey market premium is an unofficial indicator of investor sentiment and does not guarantee listing gains. Investors should assess the company's financial performance, valuation, and risk factors before making an investment decision.
Also Read: Zetwerk IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Subscription, Listing, Allotment Details; Should You Apply?
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