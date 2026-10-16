Zetwerk IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals 9.27% Listing Gain

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses IPO is commanding a grey market premium of Rs 14 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of 9.27%. The Rs 5,012.33 crore initial public offering opened for subscription on Oct. 15 and will close on Oct. 19.

Zetwerk IPO GMP Today

The IPO's grey market premium stands at Rs 14 per share. At the upper end of the price band of Rs 151, the estimated listing price works out to Rs 165 per share.

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This implies a potential listing gain of Rs 14 per share, or 9.27%, over the issue price. However, the grey market premium is unofficial and does not guarantee listing gains.

Zetwerk IPO Details

Particulars Details IPO Open Date Oct. 15, 2026 IPO Close Date Oct. 19, 2026 Price Band Rs 143–151 per share Issue Size Rs 5,012.33 crore Fresh Issue Rs 2,830 crore Offer For Sale Rs 2,182.33 crore Lot Size 99 shares Minimum Investment Rs 14,949 Allotment Date Oct. 21, 2026 Listing Date Oct. 23, 2026 Listing Exchanges BSE, NSE

Zetwerk IPO: Estimated Listing Gain Per Lot

A retail investor applying for one lot of 99 shares at the upper price band of Rs 151 would invest Rs 14,949 at the least.

Particulars Amount Shares Per Lot 99 Investment At Upper Price Band Rs 14,949 Estimated Listing Price Per Share Rs 165 Estimated Value At Listing Rs 16,335 Potential Gain Per Lot Rs 1,386

The estimated gain is based on the current GMP and may change before listing.

Zetwerk IPO Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 0.23 times after the end of the first day, Oct. 15. The category-wise subscription stood at:

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0.3 times

0.3 times Non-Institutional Investors: 0.09 times

0.09 times Retail Individual Investors: 0.23 times

The issue will remain open until Oct. 19.

About Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses

Incorporated in 2017, Zetwerk operates a technology-driven manufacturing platform serving sectors such as renewable energy, electronics, aerospace and defence, and industrial automation.

The IPO proceeds from the fresh issue are intended to support debt repayment, strategic acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: Grey market premium is an unofficial indicator of investor sentiment and does not guarantee listing gains. Investors should assess the company's financial performance, valuation, and risk factors before making an investment decision.

Also Read: Zetwerk IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Subscription, Listing, Allotment Details; Should You Apply?

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