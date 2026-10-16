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Zetwerk IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals 9.27% Listing Gain

Zetwerk IPO GMP today stands at Rs 14 per share, suggesting an estimated listing price of Rs 165 against the upper price band of Rs 151. Investors can apply for a minimum of 99 shares for Rs 14,949.

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Zetwerk IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals 9.27% Listing Gain

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses IPO is commanding a grey market premium of Rs 14 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of 9.27%. The Rs 5,012.33 crore initial public offering opened for subscription on Oct. 15 and will close on Oct. 19.

Zetwerk IPO GMP Today

The IPO's grey market premium stands at Rs 14 per share. At the upper end of the price band of Rs 151, the estimated listing price works out to Rs 165 per share.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

This implies a potential listing gain of Rs 14 per share, or 9.27%, over the issue price. However, the grey market premium is unofficial and does not guarantee listing gains.

Zetwerk IPO Details

Particulars

Details

IPO Open Date

Oct. 15, 2026

IPO Close Date

Oct. 19, 2026

Price Band

Rs 143–151 per share

Issue Size

Rs 5,012.33 crore

Fresh Issue

Rs 2,830 crore

Offer For Sale

Rs 2,182.33 crore

Lot Size

99 shares

Minimum Investment

Rs 14,949

Allotment Date

Oct. 21, 2026

Listing Date

Oct. 23, 2026

Listing Exchanges

BSE, NSE

Zetwerk IPO: Estimated Listing Gain Per Lot

A retail investor applying for one lot of 99 shares at the upper price band of Rs 151 would invest Rs 14,949 at the least.

Particulars

Amount

Shares Per Lot

99

Investment At Upper Price Band

Rs 14,949

Estimated Listing Price Per Share

Rs 165

Estimated Value At Listing

Rs 16,335

Potential Gain Per Lot

Rs 1,386

The estimated gain is based on the current GMP and may change before listing.

Zetwerk IPO Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 0.23 times after the end of the first day, Oct. 15. The category-wise subscription stood at:

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0.3 times
  • Non-Institutional Investors: 0.09 times
  • Retail Individual Investors: 0.23 times

The issue will remain open until Oct. 19.

About Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses

Incorporated in 2017, Zetwerk operates a technology-driven manufacturing platform serving sectors such as renewable energy, electronics, aerospace and defence, and industrial automation.

The IPO proceeds from the fresh issue are intended to support debt repayment, strategic acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: Grey market premium is an unofficial indicator of investor sentiment and does not guarantee listing gains. Investors should assess the company's financial performance, valuation, and risk factors before making an investment decision.

Also Read: Zetwerk IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Subscription, Listing, Allotment Details; Should You Apply?

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