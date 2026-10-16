Ujjivan SFB Q2 Results: Net Profit Triples, NII Jumps 35%

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 tripled year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The bank posted a bottom-line of Rs 365 crore, compared to Rs 122 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income climbed 35% to Rs 1,248 crore, from Rs 922 crore.

Gross Non-Performing Assets moderated to 2.10% from 2.16% in the preceding quarter, while Net NPA came down to 0.31% from 0.34% in the first quarter of FY27.

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Provisions declined both year-on-year and sequentially to Rs 103 crore. In Q1 they stood at Rs 127 crore, and in the corresponding quarter of last year they came in at 235 crore.

Deposits increased 29.2% year-on-year and 5.2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 50,643 crore. CASA (Current Account Savings Account) rose 22.2% year-on-year to Rs 13,176 crore, while the CASA ratio stood at 26%. Cost of funds declined 0.4% year-on-year to 6.9%.

The bank said in its press release that it launched the ASBA facility for customers during the quarter. Gross loan book grew 32.1% year-on-year and 6.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 45,699 crore.

Quarterly disbursements increased 32.3% year-on-year to Rs 10,495 crore. The secured book stood at Rs 23,803 crore, with the secured book share at 52.1%. The affordable housing book rose 31.4% year-on-year to Rs 10,056 crore.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Q2, YoY)

Net profit at Rs 365 crore versus Rs 122 crore.

NII up 35% to Rs 1,248 crore versus Rs 922 crore.

Operating profit up 50.4% to Rs 594 crore versus Rs 395 crore.

Gross NPA at 2.10% versus 2.16% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.31% versus 0.34% (QoQ).

Provisions at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 235 crore. (YoY)

Provisions at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 127 crore. (QoQ)

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