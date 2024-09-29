Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 30 Trade

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Friday after a session of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1209.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fifth day and purchased equities worth Rs 6,886.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,00,245 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.