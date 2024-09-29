Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 30 Trade
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 51,931 crore, stock futures worth Rs 3,679 crore, and index futures worth Rs 1,727 crore, Rs 964 crore in stock options.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in stock futures, index options, index futures and stock options, while they were net sellers in the cash market.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Friday after a session of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1209.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fifth day and purchased equities worth Rs 6,886.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,00,245 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 18,312 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 6,688 contracts.
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 51,931 crore, stock futures worth Rs 3,679 crore, and index futures worth Rs 1,727 crore, Rs 964 crore in stock options.
F&O Cues
The Nifty September futures were up 0.14% to 26,345 at a premium of 167 points, with the open interest up by 1.5%.
The Nifty Bank October futures were down by 0.63% to 54,220 at a premium of 386 points, while its open interest was down by 3%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 3 expiry series indicated most activity at 27,500 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 1, the maximum call open interest was at 54,500 and the maximum put open interest was at 54,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 689 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 42,212 crore a day earlier—to Rs 42,901 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 369 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 10,291 crore a day earlier—to Rs 9,922 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.59 from the previous day's 1.52.