Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 19 Trade
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in the stock futures, index futures, cash market and index options, while they became net sellers in the stock options on Wednesday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive day on Wednesday ahead of the much-anticipated interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,153.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 152.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 73,782 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 20,717 contracts at the end of the September expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 3,482 contracts.
The FIIs sold stock options worth Rs 1,825 crore, while they bought Rs 2,162 crore in stock futures, index options worth Rs 39,803 crore, and index futures worth Rs 1,419 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty September futures were down by 0.21% to 25,396 at a premium of 19 points, with open interest down by 3.43%.
The Nifty Bank September futures were up by 0.81% to 52,757 at a premium of 7 points, while its open interest was down by 4.97%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 19 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 18, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 52,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,267 crore at the end of September expiry—from Rs 34,892 crore a day earlier—to Rs 33,625 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 437 crore at the end of September expiry—from Rs 10,580 crore a day earlier—to Rs 10,143 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.21 from the previous day's 1.17.