Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug. 22 Trade
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 21,751 crore, stock futures worth Rs 37 crore, Rs 1,626 crore in stock options while they sold index futures worth Rs 727 crore.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in index options, stock futures and stock options, while they remained net sellers in cash markets and index futures on Wednesday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the third straight day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 799.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 13th session and bought equities worth Rs 3,097.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
This month, the FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 33,902.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 41,212.6 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 17,840 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 2,574 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 5,892 contracts.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures were up 0.34% to 24,798 at a premium of 28 points, with open interest down 0.5%.
The Nifty Bank August futures were down by 0.17% to 50,806 at a premium of 121 points, while its open interest was down by 1.9%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 22 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 24,300 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 28, the maximum call open interest was at 58,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 52,800.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 41 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 26,620 crore a day earlier—to Rs 26,579 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 290 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 14,109 crore a day earlier—to Rs 13,819 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.23 from the previous day's 1.18.