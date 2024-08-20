Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug. 21 Trade
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 8,456 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 18,128 contracts.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in index options and the cash market, while they remained net buyers in stock futures, stock options and index futures on Tuesday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth approximately Rs 1,458 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 12th successive session and bought equities worth Rs 2,252.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 33,102.3 crore this month, while domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 38,115.1 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 8,456 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 18,128 contracts.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 12,476 crore while they bought Rs 1,626 crore in stock options, index futures worth Rs 1,974 crore and stock futures worth Rs 2,323 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures were up 0.47% to 24,711 at a premium of 13 points, with open interest down 1.77%.
The Nifty Bank August futures were up by 0.81% to 50,892 at a premium of 89 points, while its open interest was down by 8.5%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 22 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 24,300 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 21, the maximum call open interest was at 51,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 353 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 26,973 crore a day earlier—to Rs 26,620 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 911 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 15,307 crore a day earlier—to Rs 14,109 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.18 from the previous day's 1.13.