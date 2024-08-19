Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug. 19 Trade
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 12,039 crore while they sold Rs 914 crore in stock options, index futures worth Rs 303 crore and Rs 213 crore in stock futures.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in index futures, stock futures, stock options and the cash market while they remained net buyers in index options on Monday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned sellers of Indian equities on Monday after a session of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,667.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 11th consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 1,802.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 31,644.4 crore this month, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 35,863 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 4,358 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased marginally by 251 contracts.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures were up 0.04% to 24,595 at a premium of 23 points, with open interest down 3%.
The Nifty Bank August futures were down by 0.27% to 50,485 at a premium of 117 points, while its open interest was up by 3%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 22 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 21, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,900.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 797 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 27,770 crore a day earlier—to Rs 26,973 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 911 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 14,936 crore a day earlier—to Rs 15,307 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.13 from the previous day's 1.19.