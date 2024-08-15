Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug. 16 Trade

Overseas investors remained net sellers for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,595.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic investors remained net buyers for the ninth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,236.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 16,742 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.