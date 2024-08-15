Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug. 16 Trade
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in index futures, stock options, stock futures, index options and the cash market on Wednesday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,595.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic investors remained net buyers for the ninth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,236.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 16,742 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 82 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 9,229 contracts.
FIIs sold index options worth Rs 24,226 crore, Rs 1,399 crore in stock options, index futures worth Rs 769 crore, and Rs 1,683 crore in stock futures.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures were up 0.06% to 24,174 at a premium of 31 points, with open interest down 4%.
Nifty Bank August futures were down 0.19% to 49,955 at a premium of 228 points, while its open interest was up by 3%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 22 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 23,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 21, the maximum call open interest was at 60,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,113 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 28,989 crore a day earlier—to Rs 27,876 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 458 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 16,466 crore a day earlier—to Rs 16,924 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.22 from the previous day's 1.17.