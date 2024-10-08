Your Guide To FII Positions In Oct. 9 Trade
The FIIs long-to-short ratio in index futures stands at 43%:57%.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in index futures, stock futures, the cash market, and stock options while they were net buyers in index options in the last session this week.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors, known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for a week straight on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 7,000.68 crore.
According to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,729.60 crore.
In the last five sessions, FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 44,742.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors have purchased shares worth Rs 46,674.39 crore. So far in October, FPIs have offloaded Rs 44,742.58 crore in stocks, including the sales on Tuesday, whereas domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 46,674.39 crore. In September, FPIs sold stocks valued at Rs 15,423.35 crore, while DIIs purchased stocks worth Rs 31,860.26 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 14,359 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 25,912 contracts. The FIIs long-to-short ratio in index futures stands at 43%:57%.
FIIs bought index options worth Rs 6,886 crore, while they sold stock futures worth Rs 1,258 crore, and index futures worth Rs 2,447 crore, and Rs 1,847 crore in stock options.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures were up 0.65% to 25,148 at a premium of 135 points, with the open interest up by 1.5%
The Nifty Bank October futures were up by 0.82% to 51,392 at a premium of 371 points, while its open interest was up by 3.2%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 10 expiry series indicated most activity at 27,950 call strikes, with 23,100 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 9, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 48,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 709 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 34,561 crore a day earlier—to Rs 35,270 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 390 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 15,624 crore a day earlier—to Rs 15,234 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.40 from 1.36 from previous day.