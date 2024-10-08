Your Guide To FII Positions In Oct. 9 Trade

Overseas investors, known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for a week straight on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 7,000.68 crore.

According to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,729.60 crore.

In the last five sessions, FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 44,742.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors have purchased shares worth Rs 46,674.39 crore. So far in October, FPIs have offloaded Rs 44,742.58 crore in stocks, including the sales on Tuesday, whereas domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 46,674.39 crore. In September, FPIs sold stocks valued at Rs 15,423.35 crore, while DIIs purchased stocks worth Rs 31,860.26 crore.