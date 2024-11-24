Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 25 Trade
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 32,895 crore, stock futures worth Rs 12,395 crore, index futures worth Rs 3,018 crore, and stock options worth Rs 2,655 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the cash market for the 38th consecutive session on Friday. However, they remained net buyers in all other segments like stock futures, index futures, and stock options and index options.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 38th consecutive session on Friday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 13th straight session.
Foreign portfolio investors net sold stocks worth Rs 1,278.4 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,722.2 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 13,264.1 crore, while the DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 13,518.6 crore.
The FPIs have offloaded stocks worth Rs 40,947.5 crore so far in November, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 37,559.1 crore.
In October, the FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore. In September, the FPIs had bought stocks valued at Rs 15,423.4 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 19,940 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Nov. 28 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains at 31%:69%.
F&O Cues
The Nifty November futures were up by 2.36% to 23,900 at a discount of 7 points, with the open interest down by 10.8%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Nov. 28 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with the 21,700 put strikes having maximum open interest.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 2,319 crore at the end of November expiry — from Rs 26,228 crore a day earlier — to Rs 23,909 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fall to 1.34 from 1.23 as compared to the previous session.