Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 25 Trade

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 38th consecutive session on Friday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 13th straight session.

Foreign portfolio investors net sold stocks worth Rs 1,278.4 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,722.2 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 13,264.1 crore, while the DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 13,518.6 crore.

The FPIs have offloaded stocks worth Rs 40,947.5 crore so far in November, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 37,559.1 crore.

In October, the FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore. In September, the FPIs had bought stocks valued at Rs 15,423.4 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 19,940 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.