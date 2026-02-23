All About Anthropic's Claude Code Security — AI Tool That Sent Cybersecurity Stocks Reeling

After announcing Claude Cowork — which triggered the “SaaSpoclaypse” just weeks back — AI major Anthropic is again in the news for sending stocks tumbling, and this time it's cybersecurity providers' turn.

Anthropic recently launched Claude Code Security, a new AI feature integrated into its Claude Code platform on the web. Currently in limited research preview for Enterprise and Team customers (with priority for open-source repositories, the tool aims to empower defenders against emerging AI-enabled threats while ensuring responsible use through human oversight.

The announcement triggered sharp declines in cybersecurity stocks as investors worried about AI disrupting traditional cybersecurity services. CrowdStrike tumbled around 6.5%, Cloudflare dropped over 6%, Zscaler fell about 3.5%, SailPoint up to 6.8%, Okta 5.7%, and others like Palo Alto Networks saw smaller dips. The Global X Cybersecurity ETF hit its lowest since late 2023, with the sector losing billions in market value in one session.

What Is Anthropic's Claude Code Security?

According to Anthropic, Claude Code Security scans codebases for security vulnerabilities, reasons about code like a human researcher to detect complex issues often missed by rule-based tools, and suggests targeted patches for human review and approval.

The tool includes multi-stage verification to reduce false positives, assigns severity and confidence ratings, and presents findings in a dashboard where developers decide on fixes and nothing is applied automatically.

Importantly, Claude Code Security addresses the shortage of cybersecurity experts facing a growing backlog of vulnerabilities by going beyond pattern-matching static analysis. It understands component interactions, data flows, and subtle flaws like logic errors or access control issues, going beyond the scope of traditional cybersecurity tools.

AI And The Transforming Cybersecurity Space

AI is transforming the cybersecurity landscape. While Anthropic's research shows that Claude can detect new, high-severity vulnerabilities, the capabilities that assist cybersecurity providers find and fix vulnerabilities could also help attackers misuse them. Anthropic's team recently identified over 500 long-undetected vulnerabilities in major open-source projects.

The company said that Claude Code Security is better equipped to address the dynamic cyberattack surface. Built on over a year of research, it leverages improvements in models like Claude Opus 4.6.

Anthropic reportedly uses similar capabilities internally to secure its own systems and plans broader community collaboration. “We expect that a significant share of the world's code will be scanned by AI in the near future, given how effective models have become at finding long-hidden bugs and security issues,” Anthropic said.

