Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Two Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threat, Search Operations Underway

According to the police, Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School on Lodhi Road received bomb threats.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Two Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threat, Search Operations Underway
Students leave the Air Force Bal Bharati School on Lodhi Road after a bomb threat email was reported, in New Delhi on Feb. 23, 2026. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)
Photo: PTI

Two schools in the national capital received bomb threats via email on Monday, triggering large-scale search operations by security agencies, officials said.

According to the police, Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School on Lodhi Road received bomb threats. The administrations of both schools informed the authorities in the morning after receiving the threatening emails, a senior police officer said.

"A bomb threat was received through email at two schools, Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, and Air Force Bal Bharti School, Lodhi Road. As a precautionary measure, the premises were evacuated and thorough search operations are being carried out," the officer said.

Teams from Delhi Police, the bomb disposal squad, dog squad and Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spots soon after the information was received. The areas around the schools were cordoned off to ensure the safety of students and staff.

"We are verifying the source of the emails and further investigation is underway. So far, nothing suspicious has been found," the officer added. The cyber cell has been roped in to trace the origin of the emails and identify the sender. Search operations is still continue.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Adani Group Expands Guwahati Airport With New Terminal, Lifts Capacity To 13.1 Million

Adani Group Expands Guwahati Airport With New Terminal, Lifts Capacity To 13.1 Million

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search