Yen’s Slide Past 150 To Dollar Prompts Stern Warnings From Japan
The currency move triggered a flurry of verbal warnings from Tokyo’s most senior currency officials.
(Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened past 150 per dollar for the first time since November, prompting the strongest pushback from Japanese officials in months, as hotter-than-expected US inflation doused bets on an early US interest rate cut.
The Japanese currency was around 150.73 against the dollar early Wednesday in Tokyo after a 1% plunge overnight that was part of a broader slide in G-10 currencies against the dollar. The continued strength in US prices buoyed speculation that the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates at two-decade highs for several more months.
“Some of the recent rapid moves are in line with fundamentals, but some are clearly speculative. I think the latter aren’t desirable,” vice finance minister for international affairs Masato Kanda told reporters Wednesday.
“Authorities are ready to respond 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” he added, in his strongest remarks on the currency since November.
His comments were reinforced by Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki shortly afterwards. While the yen briefly regained some ground, it soon returned close to levels before the remarks. The yield on 10-year Japanese debt rose to 0.76%, the highest since mid-December, suggesting that investors see slightly more chance of an early move by the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates.
The yen — which fell to as low as 150.89 on Tuesday — has come under renewed pressure after BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said last week that it’s hard to see the bank raising its policy rate continuously and rapidly. The Japanese currency has already sunk over 23% over the past two years, more than any major currency tracked by Bloomberg.
Uchida also said that financial conditions will remain accommodative — a view expressed also by Governor Kazuo Ueda — even after the BOJ ends its negative-rate policy, given the current outlook for the economy and inflation.
“Concerns are growing about verbal intervention from the Japanese authorities and market players would need to assess the intensity of the warning from here,” said Keiichi Iguchi, a senior strategist at Resona Holdings Inc. “Some nervousness will prevail among investors due to intervention concerns.”
The yen has tumbled more than 6% versus the dollar so far in 2024, the biggest loser among G-10 currencies. It has fallen 3.5% versus the euro, also the worst performance among developed-nation peers.
Japanese authorities stepped into the foreign-exchange market in September and October of 2022, in their first efforts to prop up the currency since 1998, and spent around ¥9 trillion ($60 billion).
“The market’s really geared up for yen bullishness on expectations of the Bank of Japan exiting its negative interest rate policy, but they’re not gonna be in a hurry to do it and they’re not going to rush into a prolonged normalization cycle,” said Tom Nakamura, a portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc., adding that expectations for yen strength based on actions by the country’s central bank should start to unwound.
--With assistance from Anya Andrianova, Saburo Funabiki, Erica Yokoyama and Emi Urabe.
