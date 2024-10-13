NDTV ProfitMarketsWipro To Consider bonus Issue Ahead Of Q2 Results
ADVERTISEMENT

Wipro To Consider bonus Issue Ahead Of Q2 Results

Wipro board of directors will consider the issue of bonus shares at a meeting on October 16-17, 2024.

13 Oct 2024, 07:13 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wipro is set to announce its Q2 FY25 results on Oct. 17, 2024.&nbsp;(Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Wipro is set to announce its Q2 FY25 results on Oct. 17, 2024. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

IT firm Wipro on Sunday said its board of directors will consider the issue of bonus shares at a meeting scheduled to be held on Oct. 16-17, 2024. Wipro is set to announce its Q2 FY25 results on Oct. 17, 2024.

"The board of directors of the company will be considering a proposal for the issue of bonus shares, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, at its meeting scheduled to be held over Oct. 16-17, 2024," a regulatory filing said.

ALSO READ

TCS Q2 Profit Falls: Brokerages Remain Cautiously Optimistic—Here's What They Say
Opinion
TCS Q2 Profit Falls: Brokerages Remain Cautiously Optimistic—Here's What They Say
Read More

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm posted a 4.6% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit in the June-ended quarter at Rs 3,003.2 crore. Its revenue declined 3.8 per cent to Rs 21,963.8 crore.

Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia had said that the firm is "confident" in its ability to execute better on bookings and profitable growth in Q2, while it continues to build on ai360 strategy and prepare its workforce for an AI-first future.

Shares of Wipro settled at Rs 528.95 on Friday on the BSE, 0.77% higher than the previous close.

ALSO READ

Pressure Amps Up On Infosys, Wipro To Beat High Expectations Amid India Correction Woes
Opinion
Pressure Amps Up On Infosys, Wipro To Beat High Expectations Amid India Correction Woes
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT