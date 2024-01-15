Wipro Shares Jump Over 6% Post Q3 Earnings; Mcap Climbs Rs 15,321 Crore
Wipro shares surged over 6% after Q3 earnings beat estimates, adding Rs 15,321.41 crore to its market cap.
Shares of Wipro on Monday ended more than 6%, adding Rs 15,321.41 crore to its market valuation, after the IT company's December quarter earnings beat estimates.
The stock jumped 6.25% to settle at Rs 494.55 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 13.10% to reach its 52-week high of Rs 526.45.
On the NSE, it climbed 6.37% to Rs 495.10. During the day, it rallied 13.65 per cent to Rs 529 -- its 52-week peak.
It was the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms.
The company's market capitalisation jumped Rs 15,321.41 crore to Rs 2,58,370.10 crore.
Other IT stocks -- HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services -- also saw frenzied buying.
The BSE Information Technology index ended nearly 2% higher.
Benchmark equity indices hit record peaks on Monday amid a sharp rally in IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 759.49 points to settle at a new closing high of 73,327.94, and the Nifty climbed 202.90 points to a record 22,097.45.
On Friday, IT company Wipro posted a nearly 12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,694.2 crore in the December quarter amid a 'cautious' demand environment and clients making conservative investments.
Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, viewed the Wipro results as better-than-expected.
Wipro's competitor Infosys posted a 7.3% decline in net profit, while Tata Consultancy Services and HCL reported an 8.2% and 6.2% increase, respectively, in consolidated profit in this quarter of the ongoing fiscal.
"Wipro's Q3 FY24 performance suggests inflection. Revenues (-1.7% on constant currency terms, quarter-on-quarter) came towards the upper end of the guided band, a first in the past four quarters," according to a report by JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.
Wipro's consolidated revenue from operations fell 4.4% to Rs 22,205.1 crore during the December quarter, as against Rs 23,229 crore a year ago.
This is the fourth straight quarter when Wipro recorded a decline in its IT services revenue.
Wipro said it expects de-growth or almost flat growth in revenue in the next quarter, thereby indicating a lower growth for the company for the fiscal on a year-on-year basis.