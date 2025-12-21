Why Debt Funds Are Regaining Relevance In FY26?

As we near an end to another year and prepare to welcome the last quarter of this fiscal, debt mutual funds have quietly found their way back into investor portfolios in fiscal 2026.

Surge in domestic liquidity, stable short-term interest rates and supportive policy signals from the Reserve Bank of India are making fixed-income investments look attractive again, particularly for investors seeking stability amid global uncertainty.

According to Swapnil Jagnam, Co-Fund Manager and Dealer, Fixed Income at HDFC AMC, the current environment is being driven more by domestic liquidity factors than by global uncertainty, making fixed-income investments more attractive once again.