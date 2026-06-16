|US stocks rose sharply after the US and Iran reached an interim deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices lower and easing concern about inflation ahead of Kevin Warsh's first meeting as chairman of the Federal Reserve this week. SpaceX shares advanced 20%, helping boost risk-on sentiment.
The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped 3.1%, while the S&P 500 Index rose 1.7%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, known as the SOX, rose 5.4% to a record. Chipmakers and AI-linked companies surged, with Micron Technology Inc. advancing 11% and Sandisk Corp. up 6.5%.
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.2% to about $81 a barrel.
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US and Iranian officials are due to meet in Switzerland on June 19 to formally sign a deal. Neither side has yet released the text of an agreement, and they are expected to leave the most difficult points for a later stage.
"We will be keeping a close eye on how views around the Fed, interest rates, and inflation are adjusted in the weeks ahead" as equity valuations have been de-frothed, but don't look deeply compelling, RBC head of US equity strategy research Lori Calvasina wrote in a Monday note.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rally on Deal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz; SpaceX Gains
Chipmakers and AI-linked companies surged, with Micron Technology advancing 11% and Sandisk up 6.5%.
The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped 3.1%, while the S&P 500 Index rose 1.7%.(Photo: Bloomberg News)