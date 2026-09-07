Wall Street Effect: What's Behind MTAR Tech Shares Hitting 5% Upper Circuit?

Shares of MTAR Technologies surged to their 5% upper circuit on Monday as investor interest in the precision engineering company strengthened following news that its key client Bloom Energy is set to join the S&P 500 index.

Bloom Energy is expected to be added to the benchmark during the upcoming quarterly reshuffle, replacing Molson Coors Beverage. The inclusion could increase institutional visibility for Bloom Energy as index tracking funds adjust their portfolios.

The development is also drawing attention to MTAR Technologies because of its relationship with Bloom Energy. The US based company is a key player in fuel cell technology and supplies solutions used for power generation, including applications linked to the growing demand from AI data centres.

Bloom Energy's fuel cell systems are expected to be deployed in a proposed 1.8 GW data centre project in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The development has further highlighted the potential demand for technologies that can provide reliable power to large-scale data centre infrastructure.

Also Read: MTAR Technologies Share Price Gains 3% on Rs 127-Crore Deal Win - Top Details Inside

For MTAR Technologies, its association with Bloom Energy gives it exposure to the fuel cell segment and the broader expansion of AI related infrastructure. Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems for customers in the US and international markets.

The company operates in the electrical industry and has a reported market capitalisation of around $69.4 billion.

The S&P 500 inclusion is therefore being closely watched by investors tracking companies connected to the AI data centre and clean energy ecosystem. The development has also brought renewed attention to MTAR Technologies and its client relationship with Bloom Energy.

MTAR Technologies Stock Performance

MTAR Technologies shares were trading at Rs 7,519 on the NSE at 3:14 pm on September 7, marking a 5% gain or Rs 358 from the previous close of Rs 7,161. The stock opened at Rs 7,288 and touched an intraday high of Rs 7,519, while its low stood at Rs 7,170.

The company's market capitalisation stands at over Rs 23,000 crore, with a P/E ratio of 173.29, a 52-week high of Rs 8,714 per share and a 52-week low of Rs 1,400.

Also Read: MTAR Tech Shares Locked In Upper Circuit For Fourth Straight Session As Q1 Profit Spikes

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