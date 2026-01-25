Vodafone Idea Q3 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

Vodafone Idea Ltd. will announce the results for the third quarter of FY26 next week. The company is backed by Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group. It is a major telecom operator offering voice and data across 3G, 4G, and 5G platforms in India. Here's everything you need to know about Vodafone Idea's Q3FY26 result announcement.

Vodafone Idea Q3 Results: Date

In an exchange filing dated Jan. 21, Vodafone Idea shared that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Jan. 27 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Vodafone Idea Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from Jan. 1 to Jan. 29.

Vodafone Idea Q3 Results: Earnings Call

The company has announced an earnings call with investors and analysts to discuss the Q3FY26 results at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 28 in Mumbai. The investor presentation shall be made available before the event on the website of the company and on the Stock Exchanges, Vodafone Idea said.

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results

Vodafone Idea reported a 2.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 11,194.7 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 10,932.2 crore in Q2FY25. It saw a loss of Rs 7,175.9 crore in Q2FY26 compared to a loss of Rs 5,524.2 crore in Q2FY25.

Vodafone Idea Share Price History

Shares of Vodafone Idea have fallen 6.69% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the share price has decreased 17.64%, and in the past six months, it has risen 34.33%. On a year-to-date basis, it has declined by 14.66%. Over the past year, it has risen by 4.65%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 12.80 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 31, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 6.12 apiece on Aug. 14, 2025. Vodafone Idea shares closed 2.75% lower at Rs 9.90 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.95% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

