Axis Bank Q3 Results Next Week: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

Axis Bank Ltd. is set to announce its Q3 FY26 earnings next week. The results will cover the performance of the private lender for the October to December period. The lender is expected to share updates on margins, net interest income, profitability and asset quality, among other key aspects. Following the results, Axis Bank will also hold an earnings call to discuss the numbers and provide management commentary. The call will also offer guidance on growth and outlook.

Investors and analysts will track key performance metrics closely. These will help assess the bank's overall financial health and consumer spending habits, among other things.

Axis Bank Q3 Results Date

Axis Bank Ltd. has announced a meeting of its Board of Directors on Monday, Jan. 26. The meeting is scheduled to consider and approve the bank's unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Axis Bank Q3 Results Trading Window

The bank has also informed exchanges about the closure of its trading window. According to its exchange filing, trading in the bank's equity shares and securities will remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Jan. 1 to Jan. 28, both days inclusive.

Axis Bank Q3 Results: Earnings Call Details

Following the results, the lender will hold an earnings conference call with investors and analysts.

"We wish to inform you that the Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 6:20 p.m. (IST) on Jan. 26, wherein the senior management of the bank will discuss the Financial Results with the participants," it said.

Universal Dial-In numbers: +91 22 6280 1253 / +91 22 7115 8154

International Toll Free

Hong Kong : 800964448

Singapore : 8001012045

UK : 08081011573

USA : 18667462133

Pre‐registration Link here.

Axis Bank Q2FY26 Results

Axis Bank's consolidated net interest income rose marginally by 1% Q-o-Q to Rs 13,745 crore from Rs 13,560 crore in Q1 FY26. Operating profit declined 10% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 10,413 crore. Profit after tax fell 12% to Rs 5,090 crore from Rs 5,806 crore. NIM stood at 3.73% compared with 3.80% in Q1 FY26. The lender's total advances rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 11.16 lakh crore.

Axis Bank Share Price History

Over the last five trading sessions, Axis Bank share price has fallen 4.76%. It is up 2.25% over the past month. The stock has risen 14.50% over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, Axis Bank shares are down nearly 2%. It has gained 32.20% over the past year.

Axis Bank touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,327 on Jan. 19, 2026 on NSE. The 52-week low of Rs 933.50 was recorded on Jan. 27, 2025. Axis Bank shares ended 3.16% lower at Rs 1,253.90 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.95% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.

