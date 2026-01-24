Q3 Results Next Week: BEL, Paytm, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank Among 500 Companies To Declare Earnings

At least 500 companies will announce their Q3FY26 results between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1, covering performance for the October to December period. The list includes sectors from finance, energy, infrastructure and automobiles, among others. Some of the prominent companies to share earnings next week are Swiggy, AXIS Bank, Tata Consumer Products, SBI Cards and Payment Service, Asian Paints, Dabur India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, etc.

Investors and analysts will closely track their Q3FY26 earnings for details on revenue, profit, margins, assets, etc. Many companies may also announce dividends as a reward for their shareholders based on profitability and other aspects during Q3. Most are also expected to also hold earnings conference calls to discuss the Q3 results with investors and analysts.

Overall, it will be a busy week for corporate India as the market closely tracks their potential and upcoming challenges as well as broader sectoral trends.

Day-Wise List Of Companies To Announce Q3 Results:

Jan. 26: Axis Bank Ltd., Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd.

Jan. 27: Alldigi Tech Ltd., Apt Packaging Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Bengal Steel Industries Ltd., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Dodla Dairy Ltd., Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Gem Aromatics Ltd., Gopal Snacks Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., Marico Ltd., Metro Brands Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Raymond Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Tips Films Ltd., WeWork India Management Ltd.

Jan. 28: ACC Ltd., Arvind Fashions Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Hawkins Cookers Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., HT Media Ltd., ICRA Ltd., Lodha Developers Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., New Delhi Television Ltd., Pine Labs Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Jan. 29: ACME Solar Holdings Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Gillette India Ltd., Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd., Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., ITC Ltd., NTPC Green Energy Ltd., One 97 Communications Ltd., Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., Voltas Ltd. Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., Vedanta Ltd.

Jan. 30: Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bank of Baroda, Blue Dart Express Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jindal Steel Ltd., Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd., Medplus Health Services Ltd., Meesho Ltd., National Aluminium Company Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Tata Investment Corporation Ltd., Welspun Corp Ltd., NTPC Ltd.

Jan. 31: Birla Corporation Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd., R R Kabel Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., WEP Solutions Ltd.

Feb. 1: Latent View Analytics Ltd.

Swiggy Q3 Results Date

Swiggy has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 29. The board will consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. As a result, the trading window for company securities is currently closed and will reopen 48 hours after the results are published. This regulation applies to designated persons including Directors, Promoters, their relatives and connected persons.

Tata Consumer Products Q3 Results Date

Tata Consumer Products has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 27, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025, and to take on record the auditors' limited review reports.

"As communicated in our letter dated Dec. 22, 2025, in compliance with the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company has been closed from Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, until 48 hours after the said financial results are declared to the Stock Exchanges. This information has been conveyed to the Designated Persons in accordance with the aforementioned Code of Conduct," it said.

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results Date

Bajaj Auto has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, Jan. 30 to approve Q3FY26 results.

"The Company will submit the unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025, immediately after the Board Meeting on Jan. 30, i.e. within a period of 45 days from the end of the quarter of the said financial year 2025-26. Further, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed from Thursday, Jan. 1 to Sunday, Feb. 1(both days inclusive), for the designated persons along with their immediate relatives," it noted.

