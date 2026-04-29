Vedanta Dividend: No Fresh Payout Announced — Check FY26 Dividend Yield And More

Vedanta Ltd. declared no fresh dividend while reporting results for the quarter ended March 2026 on Monday, leaving its total payout for FY26 at Rs 34 per share. That means the third interim dividend announced in March remains the company's final reward for the year.

The decision comes alongside a quarterly earnings announcement, with both revenue and profit meeting estimates. "During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on March 23, 2026, approved the third interim dividend of Rs 11/- per equity share on face value on 1/- per equity share for FY 2025-26. With this, the total dividend declared for FY 2025-26 stands at Rs 34/- per equity share of Re 1/-," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Bloomberg estimates suggested Vedanta could declare a total dividend of Rs 36.01 per share for the financial year ending March 2026. With Rs 34 per share already announced so far this year, it was left to open the possibility of no fresh dividend if the company chooses to stop at the interim payouts already declared.

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Vedanta Ltd. Share Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today

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Shares of Vedanta Ltd. were over 4% on Wednesday with the stock trading Rs 774.10 after the Q4 earnings were declared. The scrip rose as much as 5.23% to Rs 778 apiece intraday high. This compares to a 0.83% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 85.29% in the last 12 months and 27.65% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17.17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.74.

Past Record

The gap between estimates and actual payouts has varied across years. For FY25, Bloomberg estimated Rs 41.56 per share, while the actual dividend paid was Rs 43 per share.

For FY24, the estimate was Rs 36.12 per share, compared with an actual payout of Rs 29.5 per share. In FY23, the estimate stood at Rs 84.83 per share, while the company paid Rs 101.5 per share.

For FY22, the estimate was Rs 36.23 per share and the actual payout was Rs 45 per share. In FY21, the estimate was Rs 16.7 per share against an actual dividend of Rs 9.5 per share.

Yield Check

Dividend announcements remain a key trigger for Vedanta shares, particularly for investors tracking cash returns and near-term stock moves. The company's trailing dividend yield stands at 4.39% based on the current share price of Rs 740.05.

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