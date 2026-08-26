Vedanta Aluminium Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Stays Bullish On Earnings Growth — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal believes that Vedanta Aluminium Ltd.'s ongoing backward integration, rising contribution from value-added products, and robust domestic demand outlook provide strong visibility on earnings growth and cash flow generation over the medium term.

The brokerage forecasts its consolidated revenue/Ebitda/PAT to expand at ~11%/18%/23% CAGR over FY26-28, aided by volume growth, margin expansion, and increasing downstream contribution.

The stock currently trades at 5.3x FY28E EV/Ebitda.

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On an SoTP basis, Motilal Oswal derives a fair value of ~Rs 540/share on FY28 estimate, reiterating its Buy rating on the stock.

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Mosl Vedanta Aluminium.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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