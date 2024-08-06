V-Mart Retail Hits Two-Year High On Swinging Back To Profit In Q1

On the NSE, V-Mart's stock rose as much as 14% during the day to Rs 3,733.50 apiece, the highest since April 6, 2022. It was trading 10.25% higher at Rs 3,610.70 per share, compared to a 1.1% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:49 a.m.

The stock has risen 57.22% in the last 12 months and 79.58% so far this year. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 21 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 69.31.

Out of the 18 analysts tracking the company, 12 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five suggest 'hold' and one recommends 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 29.4%.